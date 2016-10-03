Hungarian women wearing traditional costume leave a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum on EU migrant quotas in Veresegyhaz, Hungary, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BRATISLAVA It is up to Hungary's government to find a response to Sunday's referendum on rejecting European Union migrant quotas which was rendered invalid by low turnout, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday.

"The (failed) quorum reached in the referendum is a clear answer, many people did not show up. It is now in the hands of Hungary's government to find the right solution and answer," Steinmeier said after meeting his Slovak counterpart Miroslav Lajcak in Bratislava.

Almost all Hungarians who voted on Sunday rejected the European Union's migrant quotas but turnout was too low to make the poll valid, frustrating Prime Minister Viktor Orban's hopes of a clear victory with which to challenge Brussels. [L5N1C802X]

