VIENNA Greece will have to agree on terms for financial aid from major international partners before more money flows after June, the head of the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund said.

European Financial Stability Facility head Klaus Regling told a financial conference the fund had sent as agreed 4.2 billion euros ($5.43 billion) to Greece on Thursday to help the country meet its debt obligations.

"Under the existing first tranche, which was already approved some time ago, there's another 1 billion available for debt service in June, but then there has to be a new Troika visit and an agreement on what happens on the second half of the year and next year, so there will be no further disbursement before there is an agreement with the Troika," he said.

He was referring to the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank.

Euro zone governments kept Greece afloat on Wednesday by agreeing a payment from the bailout fund, despite opposition from some member states following the Greek election results.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Michael Shields)