North Korean leader's half-brother murdered in Malaysia - source
KUALA LUMPUR/SEOUL The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been murdered in Malaysia, a South Korean government source said on Tuesday.
VIENNA Greece will have to agree on terms for financial aid from major international partners before more money flows after June, the head of the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund said.
European Financial Stability Facility head Klaus Regling told a financial conference the fund had sent as agreed 4.2 billion euros ($5.43 billion) to Greece on Thursday to help the country meet its debt obligations.
"Under the existing first tranche, which was already approved some time ago, there's another 1 billion available for debt service in June, but then there has to be a new Troika visit and an agreement on what happens on the second half of the year and next year, so there will be no further disbursement before there is an agreement with the Troika," he said.
He was referring to the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank.
Euro zone governments kept Greece afloat on Wednesday by agreeing a payment from the bailout fund, despite opposition from some member states following the Greek election results.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
LONDON/FRANKFURT Peugeot-owner PSA Group is discussing buying General Motors' European operations, making the French carmaker the second biggest player in the region and allowing GM to focus on North America and China.