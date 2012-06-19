VIENNA International partners will not decide on fresh loan payments to Greece until a new government there has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the so-called troika of EU, IMF and ECB, a senior euro zone official said.

"No new decisions on disbursements will be made until a new MOU has been negotiated and signed," Thomas Wieser, head of the Euro group Working Group that supports the work of euro zone finance ministers, told reporters on Monday.

Asked about conditions being discussed for a euro zone aid package agreed to help support Spain's banking sector, he said conditionality "may not only include that on individual banks", but he was not more specific.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Ron Askew)