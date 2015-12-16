FRANKFURT A sudden drop in asset prices amid prolonged low interest rates poses the "most imminent" threat of potential collective failure among European life insurers, Europe's early warning financial risk body said in a report.

The threat from this "double hit" scenario could be exacerbated by life insurers' use of similar business models, pursuit of risky assets to bump up investment returns, and mismatches between assets and liabilities, the report by the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) said.

"Life insurers in parts of Europe could create disruption by failing collectively under a scenario with prolonged low risk-free rates and suddenly falling asset prices," the ESRB said on Wednesday.

"From a shorter-term perspective, this is in fact the most imminent risk under the current economic conditions," the ESRB said, pointing out that seven Japanese insurers failed in the late 1990s when they were hit by financial market stress amid low interest rates.

National insurance guarantee schemes and recovery and resolution plans in Europe are unlikely to be able to handle a collective failure of insurers such as Japan experienced, which could dent consumer confidence and prompt calls to bail out troubled insurers, the ESRB said.

Big diversified insurers such as Allianz, Axa and Generali are expected to be strong enough to withstand market swings, while smaller insurers are seen as more vulnerable, past tests by the European Union's insurance watchdog EIOPA have shown.

EIOPA, or the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, has already said it will focus on double-hit risks when it conducts stress tests of insurers next year.

Interest rate volatility for 10-year government bonds involved in the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme has been high, which points to reduced market liquidity, EIOPA said in a separate stability report this month.

"In such an environment, relatively limited trading volumes can have a substantial impact on prices," EIOPA said.

"Under such a scenario, insurers and pension funds could be negatively affected by (an) increase of risk premiums and keeping risk free rates at very low levels at the same time," EIOPA said, in reference to the prospects for a "double hit".

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by David Stamp)