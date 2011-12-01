MOSCOW The European Union's top energy official said on Thursday all members of the bloc would need to support a possible punitive ban on oil imports from OPEC member Iran, which the West suspects of pursuing a nuclear weapons programme.

"We need a common position of all European Union member states," Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told Reuters when asked about a possible ban.

Oettinger, on a visit to Moscow, said he had not held any talks with Russia, an oil exporter, or members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to make up any shortfall if Iran is taken out of the European market.

Oettinger did not elaborate. But his comments suggested an effective oil embargo, backed by all 27 EU member states, may not be workable. EU members take 450,000 barrels per day of Iranian oil, some 18 percent of the Islamic Republic's exports.

EU foreign ministers met in Brussels on Thursday to discuss tougher economic sanctions against Iran after a report by the United Nations atomic energy watchdog concluded that Tehran has worked on designing an atom bomb.

Tensions have escalated this week over the storming of the British embassy in Tehran by hardline conservative protesters, which led Britain to pull out its diplomatic staff and shut the Iranian embassy in London.

France, Germany and the Netherlands have also recalled their Tehran-based ambassadors.

French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on Thursday the EU would work with its partners to offset any shortfall if an oil embargo were imposed on Iran.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy proposed the oil import ban and won backing from Britain, but resistance from other countries such as Greece, facing an economic slump and huge debt burdens, persists.

Oettinger has previously said that if there were a ban on Iranian oil imports, supplies could be bought from elsewhere, notably from leading OPEC member Saudi Arabia.

A Commission source said on Thursday she was not aware of any specific contacts to discuss supply with OPEC beyond regular dialogue that takes place the EU.

One of the central planks of EU energy policy is to curb dependence on foreign imports and increase security of supply.

A new directive, which member states have to transpose into national law by the end of next year, adjusts the amount of oil and refined products they must hold as backup in case of supply shocks.

