LONDON Britain's top share index edged higher on Monday as gains in commodity stocks on the back of bullish broker comment outpaced a decline in banks, as the FTSE 100 consolidated after recent heavy falls.

The UK blue-chip index .FTSE was up 15.17 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,666.96 at 0716 GMT, having closed 58.67 points lower on Friday at 5,651.79, led by drops in banks and commodity stocks on rising concern over global growth and European debt.

Miners .FTNMX8350 and integrated oils .FTNMX0530 rallied as several brokers in their equity strategy notes said the sector offered value despite waning China growth.