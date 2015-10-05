LONDON Volatile London trading in shares of miner and commodities firm Glencore led to two automatic trading halts on Monday, according to the London Stock Exchange, on a day that saw the stock soar 20 percent.

The two halts were triggered by trades that would have moved the stock price more than 3 percent, a spokesman for the exchange said. An automatic halt suspends a stock from continuous trading and introduces an auction process for five minutes to help the market react in an orderly way.

Glencore shares closed up 21 percent on Monday. Trading volumes were in line with the five-day average at 198 million shares but almost three times the 90-day average.

Glencore's share price had earlier jumped as much as 72 percent in illiquid trade in Hong Kong and has recouped all of its losses from a bruising sell-off last week driven by fears that the company needed to do more to withstand the fall in commodity prices.

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Greg Mahlich)