LONDON European companies paying steady dividends are likely to find favour with investors tired of below-inflation bond yields and looking for equity plays that have not been over-inflated by a half-year long stocks rally.

Some 77 percent of European equities are paying dividends higher than the yield on 10-year German bonds -- the euro zone's lowest-risk debt -- with the spread between the two near all-time highs, according to Thomson Reuters data.

While the hunt for yield in a low-growth world has been going on for some time, firms paying above average dividends as a whole still look cheap against the broader market, with banks seen as a solid bet at the expense of some more richly valued utilities and telecoms.

The MSCI European High Dividend Yield Index of companies which consistently offer above average payouts gained just 3.8 percent over the last 12 months, compared with a 14 percent rally on the broad STOXX Europe 600.

The rally in stocks across Europe -- as investor confidence was lifted by central bank stimulus and pockets of improving economic data -- is enticing more cash to equities generally and to dividends in particular.

Roughly 20 percent of equity fund investment flowed into dividend funds last week, versus 8 percent the previous week, according to fund flow data firm EFPR.

While the temptation might be to plump for the highest yields, some analysts recommend investing in battered stocks such as banks, which are paying little or no dividend but are widely expected to begin reinstating them soon.

An alternative would be to look for established companies with stable earnings and decent free cash flow -- the net operating profit left after taxes and investment commitments. Reasonable valuations are also important if payouts are to be maintained.

"Equity dividend growth prospects are quite attractive," said Stephen Message, whose Old Mutual Equity Income Fund has around 47 million pounds ($74.02 million) under management.

"But I get more excited about a company offering a dividend yield of 4.5 percent and growing at 10 percent, rather than say yielding 15 percent but with no growth," he said.

His top picks include communications provider Talk-Talk, which pays a 4.8 percent dividend and is well placed to increase its market share, and insurer Legal & General, which pays 4.4 percent.

OPPORTUNITY IN BANKS

Dividend announcements during Europe's fourth-quarter earnings season are expected to show an aggregate increase from last year, with banks leading the way and Spain's Banco Santander a standout with an expected yield above 8 percent, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.

That would help banks as a whole raise dividends by more than 10 percent in the coming year, more than any other sector. At the other end of the spectrum, telecoms are set to cut payouts by nearly 2 percent, StarMine data showed.

Those contrasting fortunes show the need to tread carefully, with Nokia a case in point. The handset maker suffered a 9 percent stock price fall over two days after it cancelled its annual dividend last week.

Prior to the announcement, Nokia yielded 6.3 percent on forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 51 times, the highest by far in the sector, according to StarMine, a stretched valuation that left the dividend vulnerable.

"Crucial ... to the outperformance of any high-yielding stock is the sustainability of the P/E and so .. there are some serious question marks over the P/E of the telecoms and utilities. Both those sectors are relatively high yielding," Dan Mcormack, analyst at Macquarie, said.

Telecoms and utilities offer the highest dividend yields within developed Europe of 6 percent each, but rank among the lowest in StarMine's Analysts Revisions Model (ARM), suggesting analysts are unconvinced about their earnings outlook.

Meanwhile, analysts' confidence is growing in financials such as the banks and insurers, which have ARM scores above the developed Europe average and more in line with perceived safer sectors such as consumer staples.

The sectors look cheap relative to 12-month earnings expectations, yet they have the best free cash flow yields -- free cash flow per share divided by the share price -- in the market at 26.7 percent, according to StarMine, which allows room for dividend growth even if earnings take a hit.

"Banks are the obvious one where there is huge value," Mark Pignatelli, Smith & Williamson European Growth Trust fund manager. "When they start paying quarterly dividends it will be a shot across the bows for investors who thought they were not solvent and they will need to reappraise why they do not own banks." ($1 = 0.6350 British pounds)

