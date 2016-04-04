LONDON Shares in French group Bouygues (BOUY.PA) slumped 15 percent and were heading for their worst day in 17 years after talks between the firm and Orange (ORAN.PA) on a deal to create a dominant telecoms operator collapsed.

Orange fell 5.2 percent. Other French telecom firms also fell sharply, with Iliad (ILD.PA) down 12.7 percent, SFR NUME.PA down 14 percent and Altice (ATCA.AS) dropping 15 percent.

The STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications index .SXKP was down 1.5 percent, the top sectoral decliner, after falling to a one month low following the failure on Friday of the proposed 10 billion euro ($11.4 billion) cash-and-share deal.

The proposed tie-up was widely seen as a make-or-break chance to reduce the number of telecoms groups to three from four in France and prop up profits, which have been depressed since the arrival of low-cost operator Iliad.

"Orange had set clear conditions that were not met. Bouygues sees four reasons for the failure, of which execution risk and governance are the key ones, while a compromise could have been reached on valuation and employee protection," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.

