LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
LONDON Pfizer (PFE.N) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY.N) oral anticoagulant Eliquis has been recommended for wider use in Europe, boosting prospects for an important drug to both U.S. companies.
European Medicines Agency (EMA) experts recommended that Eliquis, also known as apixaban, should be approved for treating deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, as well as for preventing recurrent cases, the drugmakers said on Friday.
The two conditions occur when a clot blocks the flow of blood in a deep vein - usually in the lower leg, thigh or pelvis - or in blood vessels in the lungs.
Eliquis is already approved for reducing the risk of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation, a form of irregular heartbeat common among the elderly.
The new approval will help Eliquis to compete with Xarelto, a similar drug from Bayer (BAYGn.DE) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), as well as other rivals in the nascent field. Industry analysts believe the new generation of blood thinners could eventually generate sales of more than $10 billion (5.87 billion pounds)a year.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP, are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.