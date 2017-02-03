Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
VALLETTA German Chancellor Angela Merkel appealed for European unity ahead of a meeting of European Union leaders in Malta to discuss ways to stem the flow of migrants coming to Italy from Africa.
"Europe has its fate in its own hands," Merkel said. "The more we are clear about how we define our role in the world, the better we can also take care of our transatlantic relations."
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
DUBLIN Ireland's new prime minister will meet his British counterpart, Theresa May, for the first time on Monday to discuss Brexit and the political deadlock in the Northern Irish regional assembly.