VIENNA Austrian authorities have uncovered around 200 asylum seekers and arrested five people traffickers as part of a new operation along the country's borders, a senior interior ministry official said on Monday.

Konrad Kogler, director general for public security at the ministry, said: "In the hours since we started implementing these measures that we agreed with Germany, Hungary and Slovakia, we have been able to get more than 200 refugees out of such vehicles and we have been able to detain five smugglers."

Austrian Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner, speaking at the same news conference, said checks being undertaken along the Austrian border were not classic border controls.

"We are not in violation of Schengen," she said.

