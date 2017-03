Flowers and candles are placed at the site where a refrigerated truck with decomposing bodies was found by an Austrian motorway patrol near the Hungarian border on Thursday, near Parndorf, Austria, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Cars travel past the site where a refrigerated truck with decomposing bodies was found by an Austrian motorway patrol near the Hungarian border on Thursday near Parndorf, Austria, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A coffin is rolled onto a truck at a customs building with refrigeration facilities in the village of Nickelsdorf, Austria, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A truck discovered abandoned on an Austrian motorway containing more than 70 bodies sits at a customs building with refrigeration facilities in the village of Nickelsdorf, Austria, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA Three people have been arrested in Hungary in relation to the more than 70 dead migrants found in an abandoned lorry in Austria, Austrian newspaper Krone said on its website on Friday without citing sources.

A spokesman for Austria's interior ministry could not confirm the Krone report. Hungarian police had no comment. Austrian police were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber, editing by Noah Barkin)