BRUSSELS European Union Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos wrote to the Austrian government on Thursday to warn Vienna that its plan for a daily cap on the number of asylum seekers it would let across its border would break EU law.

"What the Austrians have decided is not according to European laws," Avramopoulos told Reuters. "I am sending the letter telling them that what they decided to do is not compatible to the European legislation. The Austrians are obliged to accept asylum applications without putting a cap."

Austria, on the migrant route from Turkey via Greece and the Balkans to Germany, said late on Wednesday that it would let in no more than 3,200 people a day from Friday.

