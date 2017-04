BUDAPEST The lorry found in eastern Austria on Thursday in which up to 50 refugees died had a Hungarian number plate, and Hungarian police are working with Austrian police to track down the driver, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said.

Janos Lazar again sharply criticised the European Union for not being able to control the entry of migrants.

"The developments of the past few days ... showed that the EU is unable to defend its borders," Lazar told a news conference.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra)