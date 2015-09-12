BERLIN Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann criticised Hungary for its handling of the refugee crisis in a German magazine interview published on Saturday, likening Prime Minister Viktor Orban's policies to those used by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

"Sticking refugees in trains and sending them somewhere completely different to where they think they're going reminds us of the darkest chapter of our continent's history," Faymann told Der Spiegel in a reference to the Nazis' deportations of Jews and others to concentration camps.

On Sept. 3, migrants boarded a train in Budapest in the belief that they were heading to the border with Austria but the train was stopped some 35 km (22 miles) west of the capital in the town of Bicske, where Hungary has a camp for asylum seekers.

Riot police forced some to disembark but others refused to leave the train, shouting "No camp, no camp!"

Hitler's Nazis occupied Hungary in 1944 after finding that their former World War Two ally was in secret peace talks with Washington and London and Hungarian authorities then helped them to deport hundreds of thousands of Jews.

Many of the refugees and migrants now arriving in Hungary, an eastern outpost of Europe's passport-free 'Schengen area', want to avoid being registered there for fear of being returned to Hungary later as they travel on to richer countries in western and northern Europe.

Faymann said Orban was deliberately pursuing a politics of deterrence and added that he was acting "irresponsibly" by suggesting that every migrant was an economic refugee in pursuit of a better life.

Some countries in eastern Europe, including Orban, have expressed concern about the large numbers of the refugees - many of them fleeing Syria's civil war - being Muslim rather than Christian.

But Faymann said: "Dividing human rights by religion is unacceptable."

Faymann praised German Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door response to the refugee crisis, saying she had acted "quickly and correctly".

Last weekend Germany and Austria said they would let a wave of migrants from the east enter their territory, temporarily ignoring European rules which state that migrants must register for asylum in the first EU country where they arrive.

Austria has since partly shut a motorway linking Vienna and Hungary for security reasons and cut its rail link to Hungary due to a "massive overburdening" of its capacity by migrants still flowing in from Hungary.

