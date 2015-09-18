VIENNA Austria reserves the right to deny entry to migrants coming from Hungary if they do not want to apply for asylum, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry in Vienna said on Friday, after Hungary started taking hundreds of refugees towards its Austrian border.

Tens of thousands of migrants have been making their way through the Balkans and Austria towards Germany.

Austria expects around 1,500 migrants to cross its eastern border with Hungary and will allow or deny entry - in line with the "principle of proportionality" - according to whether the migrants wish to request asylum or not, the spokesman said.

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Alison Williams)