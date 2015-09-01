VIENNA Austria's interior minister called on Germany to clarify its stance on Europe's asylum rules so that refugees in Hungary were not given false hopes.

Germany indicated last month that it would give Syrian refugees special status, sowing confusion about whether Europe's so-called Dublin regulation, which states that migrants must seek asylum in the EU country they first arrive in, is still in force.

"There were rumours that Germany is even sending trains to Budapest to pick up refugees. It is all the more important, that Germany informs refugees in Hungary that Dublin has not been suspended," said Austria's Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner.

Mikl-Leitner said that Austria would continue to do random checks along the border, but said it would not introduce border controls.

