ROME Italy's foreign ministry summoned Austria's ambassador on Tuesday after Vienna said it was likely to set up controls to stop migrants passing the border between the two countries.

Austrian ambassador Rene Pollitzer was called to the ministry's headquarters in Rome "following the Austrian government's statement about deploying troops to the Brenner (pass)", the ministry said in a statement.

Austrian defence ministry officials said earlier on Tuesday four armoured vehicles had been moved close to the border with Italy and controls would like be set up on the busy Alpine pass.

Italy warned last year this would break EU rules on free movement.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Gavin Jones)