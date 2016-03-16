Refugees and migrants cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to return to Greece, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter Macedonia, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to return to Greece, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter Macedonia, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to return to Greece, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter Macedonia, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis - RTSAJ81

Refugees and migrants cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to return to Greece, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter Macedonia, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Tents of migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border are pictured near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis -

Refugees and migrants attempt to cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to enter Macedonia after an unsuccessful attempt yesterday, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A refugee carrying her baby cries after crossing a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugee children play with a stuffed toy at a muddy makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees struggle for loaves of bread during food distribution by volunteers at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

BERLIN Austria will supply equipment to help Macedonia keep its border closed and Europe's main migrant route blocked, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Last week, Macedonia closed its border with Greece to migrants. People who tried to cross the border on Tuesday were forced back to Greece, where about 12,000 migrants have been stranded.

"Austria has offered support to Macedonia," Defence Minister Hans Peter Doskozil told the newspaper Die Welt. "The Defence Ministry is currently checking whether we can help with technical gear, such as night vision goggles."

The Balkan route, Europe's main passage for migrants towards more affluent countries to the north, had "to be kept closed at all cost", Doskozil said.

Last year, over 1.5 million migrants arrived in Europe, unleashing fierce political debates across the continent over how to handle the influx.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon, editing by Larry King)