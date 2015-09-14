VIENNA A motorway linking Austria to Hungary, which crosses the border at the point where thousands of migrants have been streaming west towards Germany, was closed in both directions on Monday, the Austrian road operator ASFINAG said in a statement.

"The reason is the flow of migrants expected by the police," the statement said of the eastbound closure, adding that traffic in the other direction had been halted on the Hungarian side.

How long the closure would last was unknown, it added.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alison Williams)