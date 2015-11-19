BELGRADE Serbia and Macedonia have begun allowing migrant passage to only Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans, the United Nations refugee agency said on Thursday.

A UNHCR spokeswoman said all other migrants were being turned back, leaving hundreds stranded on borders. A Reuters witness on the Greek border with Macedonia said Macedonian police had begun turning back all non-Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans overnight.

"As of 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) yesterday evening Serbia started turning back (to Macedonia) all but Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans," said UNHCR spokeswoman Melita Sunjic. "Macedonia closed the border around 3 a.m and some 100 people remained stranded in no-man's land."

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac in BELGRADE and Alexandros Avramidis in IDOMENI, Greece; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Dominic Evans)