BELGRADE More than 10,000 migrants are currently in Serbia, stranded by limits imposed further west in Europe, the U.N. refugee agency said on Monday, and warned of shortages in aid.

"We can only say that there are more than 10,000 refugees in Serbia," UNHCR spokeswoman Melita Sunjic told Reuters. "It is like a big river of people, and if you stop the flow, you will have floods somewhere. That's what's happening now."

"There is a lack of food, lack of blankets, we are missing everything," Sunjic said by phone from the Serbian-Croatian border.

