LJUBLJANA Slovenia said on Thursday it would begin turning back "economic migrants" arriving through neighbouring Croatia, after the United Nations said other Balkan countries had begun limiting migrant passage to Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis only.

A police spokesman said Slovenia would only accept migrants "from countries where there are armed battles".

"Over the past days more and more people are arriving for whom we have reason to believe that they are economic migrants," spokesman Drago Menegalija said in a written statement to Reuters.

"We have formally announced to Croatia that we will return a group of economic migrants. We have not yet received a response from the Croatian side."

(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Matt Robinson)