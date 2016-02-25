BRUSSELS France criticised Belgium on Thursday for dispatching police reinforcements to bolster its French frontier, complaining that Paris was not told in advance of what its interior minister called an "odd" decision.

Bernard Cazeneuve, in Brussels for an EU meeting, said he did not think France's plan to move migrants out of a squalid camp at Calais would, as Belgium fears, prompt many to move north along the English Channel coast to Belgian ports.

The row between two founder members of the European Union over a frontier little policed for decades underscores strains on Europe's Schengen free movement zone caused by a surge in irregular immigration as well as the militant attacks in Paris.

Cazeneuve said most migrants arriving at Calais in the hope of crossing to Britain came into France via Belgium, or Germany, and also referred to November's Islamic State attack on the French capital having been largely organised from Brussels, a source of continuing friction between the two governments.

"To suggest that there could be ... a flow of migrants to the Belgian border has simply no basis in reality," Cazeneuve said of the French plan to rehouse migrants from Calais's "Jungle" camp -- a move that could start this week.

"The pressure is in the opposite direction," Cazeneuve told reporters. "This decision seems odd to us."

His Belgian counterpart ordered nearly 300 extra police to the Flemish coast on Tuesday to patrol the border and the area around the port of Zeebrugge and warned that "thousands" of migrants could head north into Belgium as some already have.

Belgian regional officials said they had intercepted 950 Britain-bound migrants in January, up from 360 in November.

The European Commission, the EU executive, said on Thursday that it was seeking further explanations from Belgium about additional border controls it is introducing.

