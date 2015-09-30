German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks at a conference on the European Union budget in Brussels, Belgium, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BERLIN Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday he assumes that Germany will not need to raise any new debt next year despite the extra cost of the refugee crisis.

Schaeuble said the government should be able to achieve a balanced budget in 2016. "This is a challenge but it is possible," he told a meeting in Berlin.

He also played down the likelihood of tax increases to meet the government's promise. "Nobody is talking about tax increases. I have no such plans," he said.

The German parliament is expected to pass the 2016 budget in November.

