Syrian military says recaptures Wadi Barada valley from rebels
BEIRUT Syrian government forces have recaptured all towns and villages in the Wadi Barada valley near Damascus, the Syrian military said in a statement on Sunday.
PARIS A large fire was visible in the northern part of the Calais "Jungle" on Tuesday, on a scale beyond those that can be seen on any day at the migrant camp, according to a Reuters reporter at the scene.
Black smoke rose from the fire as it burned on the second day of the French authorities' operation to clear the camp of an its thousands of inhabitants and resettle them elsewhere.
The operation has been largely peaceful so far.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Michel Rose)
KUALA LUMPUR/BEIJING Malaysian rescuers on Sunday found 23 Chinese tourists and two crewmembers alive after their boat sank in rough seas off the coast of Borneo a day earlier, but five Chinese tourists and one Malaysian crew member are still missing, officials said.
JERUSALEM When Benjamin Netanyahu sent a tweet in support of President Donald Trump's plan for a wall along the Mexican border, the Israeli prime minister can barely have expected it would be retweeted 40,000 times and cause a backlash at home and abroad.