Migrants who claim to be minors wait for their registration and their evacuation on the second day of the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants carry their belongings on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, during the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Migrants walk past tents with their belongings on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, during the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Migrants wait in front of a processing centre on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, during the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Migrants carry their belongings on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, during the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

French police stand near as migrants wait in front of a processing centre to be registered on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, during the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A coloured bracelet is placed on the wrist of a migrant on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, during the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French police stand near as migrants wait in front of a processing centre to be registered on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, during the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Adam, a Sudanese migrant who leaves in the Jungle for eight months, cries as he remembers his family on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, during the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Migrants carry their belongings as they walk past tents and makeshift shelters on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, during the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Men remove the roofing of a makeshift shelter on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

French police ask migrants to leave the area on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Men remove the roof ing of a makeshift shelter on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Policemen from Britain patrol at the entrance of the 'Jungle' camp on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Workmen tear down a makeshift shelter on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/

Workmen tear down a makeshift shelter on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, as smoke from a fire billows in the distance, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Workmen remove debris as they tear down makeshift shelters on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Workmen remove debris as they tear down makeshift shelters on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Workmen tear down a makeshift shelter on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the 'Jungle' in Calais on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the 'Jungle' in Calais on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Workmen tear down makeshift shelters on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Migrants are seen in silhouette as they gather near flames from a burning makeshift shelter on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French CRS riot police secure an area near tents and makeshift shelters on the second day of the evacuation and dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A migrant rides a bicycle by the razor-wire topped fence which secures the road approach to the city and dissuades migrants from trying to reach Britain on lorries on the second day of the evacuation and dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant wrapped in a blanket stands near a fire for warmth on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French CRS riot police secure the area, as migrants stand near, so firemen can extinguish burning debris on the second day of the evacuation and dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A migrant is seen in silhouette near flames from a burning makeshift shelter on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall

French CRS riot police secure the area near burning debris so firemen can work extinguish flames on the second day of the evacuation and dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A group of migrants gather near burning brush on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

French CRS riot police secure the area so firemen can extinguish fires from burning debris on the second day of the evacuation and dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A migrant tears down his restaurant and home on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

CALAIS, France French workers began demolishing the "Jungle" shanty town in Calais on Tuesday, wielding sledgehammers to tear down makeshift dwellings as their former residents - migrants seeking entry to Britain - were moved out.

Police equipped with water cannon stood guard over the demolition, while hundreds of migrants - some of whom have lived in the scrubland on the northern French coast for months or years - waited for buses to take them for resettlement across France.

"The migrants have known for a long time this was going to happen," the Calais region's prefect, Fabienne Buccio, told Reuters after arriving at the camp escorted by between 150 and 200 riot police.

"We are making sure it is done properly. We define an area, and then we go in."

Groups of young men who have fled war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, kept warm around piles of burning rubbish in the camp, a filthy expanse that has become a symbol of Europe's failed migration policies.

After being processed, 1,636 left on Tuesday, bringing the total to 4,014 since the start of the week, according to Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve.

As dusk gathered some migrants burned abandoned tents, but there was no repeat of the minor skirmishes with security forces seen over the weekend and officials said the operation was going peacefully.

For many of the migrants from Syria, Afghanistan and other conflict zones, the closure of the Jungle marks the end of a dream to reach Britain, which lies a tantalisingly short sea crossing away.

"WE WILL COME BACK"

"We know the Jungle is over," said Aarash, a 21-year-old Afghan as he made his way to the hangar where immigration officials were processing the migrants.

"We will see if we can get on a bus today, but we want a good city, like one near Paris. If we can't go there we will come back to the Jungle."

Social workers and translators sent by the government handed out leaflets around the camp early on Tuesday to convince residents they must prepare to leave the camp. Officials showed some a map of France with a "You Are Here" arrow in English pointing to Calais.

"Overall the migrants have understood that time is up for the Jungle. They've been receptive," said social worker Serge Szarzynski.

Nonetheless, some migrants said that they would resist efforts to resettle them in France, clinging to the hope of eventually smuggling themselves across the English Channel.

"France is a good country but just not right for me and my situation. I am going to stay and I will build another Jungle!" said a 32-year-old Afghan who gave his name only as Khan.

London and Paris have been at odds over the fate of about 1,300 unaccompanied child migrants at the camp. The French government last week urged Britain to step up its efforts to resettle them.

On Monday, Interior Minister Amber Rudd said Britain would take in roughly half of the camp's lone children.

Six months before a presidential election in France, immigration, the Calais camp and border controls with Britain are hot campaign issues. Some right-wing opponents of President Francois Hollande want all the Jungle migrants sent to Britain.

The far-right National Front party said the current resettlement plan would create mini-Calais camps across France.

(Writing by Leigh Thomas and Andrew Callus; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)