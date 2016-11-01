Discarded food containers lie on the ground in a temporary housing area for migrant minors in Calais, France, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French riot police stand guard at temporary housing for migrant minors in converted shipping containers in Calais, France, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A young man, one of some 1,500 migrant minors housed temporarily in converted shipping containers since the evacuation last week of the Jungle camp, looks out from a window, in Calais, France, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A riot policemen patrols close to where some 1,500 migrant minors are being housed temporarily in converted shipping containers in Calais, France, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Pencils and a phone card lie abandoned on the ground in front of the 'jungle school' following the evacuation last week of the Jungle camp in Calais, France, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A young man, one of some 1,500 migrant minors housed temporarily in converted shipping containers since the evacuation last week of the Jungle camp, walks past a fence, in Calais, France, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Samuel from Ethiopia, one of some 1,500 migrant minors housed temporarily in converted shipping containers since the evacuation last week of the Jungle camp in Calais, wears two bracelets, one with the number of the bus which is due to leave tomorrow and the other for the reception centre, in Calais, France, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Afghan migrants, part of some 1,500 migrant minors housed temporarily in converted shipping containers since the evacuation last week of the Jungle camp, display a drawing in Calais, France, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Around 1500 migrants minors stay in Calais inside the containers before to leave tomorrow morning for one the reception centers in France, in Calais, France, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An Afghan adolescent migrant waves from a van as he departs with six others from the emergency shelter for minors in Saint Omer, France as they leave for Britain October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A young boy, one of some 1,500 migrant minors housed temporarily in converted shipping containers since the evacuation last week of the Jungle camp, rides a bicycle in Calais, France, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

CALAIS, France French authorities will on Wednesday begin transferring about 1,500 unaccompanied migrant minors to reception centres across the country, officials said on Tuesday, as a standoff with Britain over who takes care of the youths drags on.

The minors have been housed temporarily in converted shipping containers in Calais.

Demolition teams finished tearing down unoccupied shacks and tents in the northern seaside town on Monday after last week's evacuation of thousands of migrants from the "Jungle" camp where more than 6,000 people were living, most in the hope of making it across the Channel to Britain.

Tensions between London and Paris have mounted in recent days after President Francois Hollande urged British Prime Minister Theresa May to accept Britain's share of responsibility for the minors.

Britain is obliged under EU rules to take in minors with verified family ties.

"The minors will be taken by bus to reception centres for minors across France throughout the day," Stephane Duval, who heads a state-run shelter built with shipping containers within the camp, told Reuters. "There will be no departures to Britain for now. Their applications will be studied at a later stage."

A second official, who declined to be identified, said the evacuation would take several days.

"It's about 1,500 minors who will go to reception centres, where they will meet personnel from the Home Office (British interior ministry)," the official said.

Hollande said on Monday that minors who do not leave for Britain will be taken care of by the French state, adding that in a few days there would be no more foreign minors in Calais.

The Calais camp came to symbolise Europe's fraught efforts to cope with a record influx of migrants fleeing strife in countries from Afghanistan to Sudan.

Ahead of the transfer, local police said about 100 Eritrean and Afghan minors had fought in the southern part of the camp on Tuesday evening, forcing riot police to intervene.

(Reporting by Pascal Rossignol in Calais and Matthias Blamont in Paris; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Hugh Lawson)