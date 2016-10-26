PARIS Officials clearing the sprawling Calais "Jungle" migrant camp have achieved their aim and should be able to close the processing centre that is dispersing people around France by the end of Wednesday, the region's top government official said.
"Mission accomplished," Calais' regional prefect Fabienne Buccio told Reuters.
Officials and workers backed by riot police began clearing the camp earlier this week and have bussed thousands of people away from the site.
