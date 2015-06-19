PRAGUE The central European countries of Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Poland are jointly opposed to a European Union proposal to impose quotas on individual EU member states for the resettling of illegal migrants from Africa and the Middle East, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday.

"We think that what the European Commission is proposing is contrary to the conclusions of the European Council, which spoke about the free movement principle," Fico told a joint news conference after a meeting of the four countries' leaders along with French President Francois Hollande.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Gareth Jones)