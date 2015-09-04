The Czech Republic and Slovakia would consider a train corridor for migrants travelling to Germany from Hungary if Hungary and Germany agree on how to deal with the influx of migrants, the Czech and Slovak interior ministers said on Friday.

"If there is some public pledge from Germany that it will accept and not return Syrian refugees who are registered in some European country, we are ready to open a corridor if there is an agreement between Hungary and Germany," Czech Interior Minister Milan Chovanec told reporters in Prague after meeting his Slovak counterpart Robert Kalinak.

The two central European nations are situated on the main train route that connects Germant with Hungary where thousands of migrants -- many seeking to escape Syria -- are hoping to travel on to richer European Union nations.

Later on Friday, the prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary are scheduled to meet in Prague where they are expected to reaffirm opposition to any EU plans for proposed refugee quotas for member nations.

