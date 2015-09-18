BELI MANASTIR, Croatia Hundreds of migrants were waiting on Friday at a petrol station by a road in the Croatian town of Beli Manastir two kilometres from the Hungarian border, a Reuters reporter on the scene said.

It was unclear where most of them were heading. One Syrian man told Reuters he wanted to go Zagreb, the Croatian capital, and then into Slovenia, which -- like Hungary -- is part of the European Union's Schengen zone of passport-free travel.

There were a further 100-200 migrants waiting in a nearby derelict building and in tents. Police said close to 500 migrants had been detained after crossing into the south of Hungary from Croatia on Thursday.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Heinrich)