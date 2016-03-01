ZAGREB Croatia might deploy its armed forces to help police control migrant flows in response to the refugee crisis, Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic said on Tuesday.

"If it becomes necessary to use the army, we will activate that option. It would be an assistance in easing procedure," Oreskovic told a news conference in Berlin after meeting German chancellor Angela Merkel.

Neighbouring Slovenia approved such a move last month after amending existing laws. Croatia would have to follow a similar process to do likewise.

Oreskovic said Croatia favoured a European Union-wide solution to the migrant crisis.

Since last September more than 650,000 migrants have passed through Croatia towards western Europe, primarily Germany, but border restrictions imposed by countries along the Balkan route have led to a build-up of new arrivals in Greece.

