Migrants and refugees wait to continue their train journey to western Europe at a refugee transit camp in Slavonski Brod, Croatia, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

ZAGREB Croatia proposed amending its border control and defence laws on Friday to enable the army to help police manage flows of migrants, as Western Balkan states effectively close their borders to those fleeing conflict or poverty in the Middle East.

Around 700,000 migrants have passed through Croatia since last September. At least 30,000 are currently stuck in Greece, prevented from travelling up the Balkans to wealthy western Europe, most often to Germany.

The Croatian government's proposed amendments would allow the army to help protect the country's borders in exceptional security or humanitarian circumstances. The army would follow police instructions.

"It doesn't mean we will activate this tomorrow, but we want to have this option," Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic told a cabinet session.

Parliament must approve the legal changes. Neighbouring Slovenia approved a similar amendment last month.

Oreskovic had said this week on a visit to Germany that Croatia favoured a European Union-wide solution to the migrant crisis rather than unilateral actions by individual countries.

