BELGRADE Serbia gave Croatia an end-Wednesday deadline to fully lift a blockade on cargo traffic or face retaliatory measures, as relations between the ex-Yugoslav neighbours sour over the flow of migrants across their joint border.

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said his government had readied political, legal and economic measures against European Union member Croatia. He said he would continue talks with his Croatian counterpart, Zoran Milanovic, in hope of reaching a deal before a deadline Vucic said would expire at midnight on Wednesday.

