ZAGREB Croatia cannot and will not accept the burden of thousands of migrants any longer, nor register or accommodate them, Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said on Friday.

Faced with an influx of more than 13,000 migrants in just over two days, Milanovic said he had called a session of Croatia's National Security Council and that it was time to deal with the problem in a different way.

"We cannot register and accommodate these people any longer," he told a news conference. "They will get food, water and medical help, and then they can move on. The European Union must know that Croatia will not become a migrant 'hotspot'. We have hearts, but we also have heads."

