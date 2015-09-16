ZAGREB Croatian demining experts have been sent to a border area where migrants began crossing on foot from Serbia on Wednesday, called in by police concerned at the threat posed by minefields left over from Croatia's 1991-95 war.

"Police have contacted us and we sent a team to the border area in eastern Croatia," an official at the Croatian Demining Centre told Reuters, asking not to be named.

The government said the demining experts, already operating on demining activities in eastern Croatia, had been sent with police to verify if all the minefields were properly marked.

Eastern Croatia, on the border with Serbia, saw fighting during the 1991-95 war as Croatia split from federal Yugoslavia.

Some 350 migrants have entered Croatia so far from Serbia. They are being registered and transported to reception centres in the vicinity of the capital Zagreb.

