Czech Republic's Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka arrives at the EU-Turkey summit in Brussels, Belgium, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

PRAGUE Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Friday his country supports faster reinforcement of European Union border protection.

"The Czech Republic is ready to support all steps leading to faster creation of the European border guard, including a possible extraordinary European Council meeting," Sobotka said on his official Twitter account.

His Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico, said on Friday he would call on EU officials to speed up the process.

