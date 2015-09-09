PRAGUE Europe needs to implement measures already agreed to deal with its migration crisis rather than draft new plans, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Wednesday after the European Commission presented new proposals.

"It is necessary to move from negotiating tables to action and to work hard on those measures that we have approved with other EU leaders and agreed on in the past months," Sobotka said in a statement.

He said he welcomed that the Commission's plan put more focus on long-term measures to deal with the flood of refugees reaching its borders, rather than just mandatory quotas that the Czech Republic opposes.

