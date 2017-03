PRAGUE The Czech Republic is sticking to its position of rejecting any mandatory quota system for redistributing asylum-seekers among European Union member states, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Tuesday ahead of EU meetings on the migration crisis.

"We will strictly reject any attempt to introduce some permanent mechanism of redistributing refugees," Sobotka told reporters. "We as well reject using a quota system in any temporary mechanism."

