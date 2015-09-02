PRAGUE Czech police will stop detaining Syrian migrants who have claimed asylum in Hungary but are trying to travel on to Germany, the foreigners' police department said on Wednesday.

The Czech Republic has seen a growing trickle of refugees heading by train from Hungary through Slovakia and Austria to the Czech Republic and on to Berlin in Germany.

The Czech decision came with the European asylum system crumbling under the pressure of the biggest migration wave since the Balkan wars in the 1990s.

Hundreds of migrants poured overnight onto the high-speed railway linking Paris with London near the French port of Calais, and angry crowds camped outside a Budapest train station demanding to board trains for Germany on Wednesday.

Under EU rules, migrants should stay in the first EU country they reach but thousands have pressed on to reach richer countries further to the west and north. Austria allowed trainloads of migrants through its territory on Monday.

Under the newly applied practise, the Czechs will offer Syrians who have already registered for asylum in Hungary to seek asylum in the Czech Republic. Those who fail to obtain Czech asylum will be taken to train stations and allowed to travel onwards.

Police spokeswoman Katerina Rendlova said on Czech television that the change was caused by Hungary's refusal to take back refugees who claimed asylum there, and Germany's willingness to accept those Syrians.

"We reacted to the positions of Hungary and Germany," Rendlova said. "We consider it ineffective to keep these people in detention centres."

Czech police detained 214 migrants, mostly Syrians, on overnight trains entering from Slovakia and Austria on Tuesday, and over 2,000 since stepping up controls in June.

Until now, detained migrants who had registered for asylum in Hungary have been held in Czech centres for up to six weeks, awaiting return to Hungary or eventual release. The new approach would thus speed up their way to Germany.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller Editing by Mark Heinrich)