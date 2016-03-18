'I just can't choose': French abstainers, undecideds alarm presidential hopefuls
PARIS Pensioner Jeannine Delaplane, care-worker Cecile Lungeri, and millions like them are giving French presidential candidates and pollsters nightmares.
BRUSSELS The chief-of-staff to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that an EU deal with Turkey on migration would be concluded on Friday.
"We'll do this today," Martin Selmayr said on Twitter.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Julia Fioretti)
PARIS Pensioner Jeannine Delaplane, care-worker Cecile Lungeri, and millions like them are giving French presidential candidates and pollsters nightmares.
BERLIN German prosecutors issued an arrest warrant against a 26-year-old Iraqi man detained following an attack on a bus carrying players of a top soccer team, saying on Thursday they believed he was a member of Islamic State.