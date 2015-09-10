BRUSSELS The European Commission called on member states to abide by common border rules on Thursday, a day after Denmark closed a highway and rail links with Germany to stem the flow of refugees heading north to Sweden.

The Commission was in contact with Danish authorities and following the situation closely, a Commission spokeswoman told a news conference.

"Of course we do understand that in the meantime the situation has been normalised," she said.

"This is a refugee crisis that affects all of the member states and it is not now the time for individual or isolated actions. Now is the time for a coordinated European response. And of course we can only have a well-functioning Union if all member states play by the rules."

The motorway connecting the Danish peninsular Jutland to Germany reopened on Thursday, although some limits on rail traffic remained.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)