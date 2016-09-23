Egyptian army officers help a man up as they check the body of one of his relatives who arrived in a boat carrying migrants which capsized off Egypt's coast, in El-Beheira Egypt, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

An Egyptian mother reacts beside the body of her son who was on a boat carrying migrants which capsized off Egypt's coast, in Al-Beheira, Egypt September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A military boat transports bodies of victims after a boat carrying migrants that capsized off Egypt's coast in Al-Beheira, Egypt, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher after a boat carrying migrants capsized off Egypt's coast, in Al-Beheira, Egypt, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO At least 133 bodies had been recovered by Friday from a boat carrying hundreds of migrants that capsized off Egypt two days earlier, Egyptian officials said.

The boat sank off Burg Rashed, a coastal village on the Nile Delta. Rescue workers and fishermen said they had rescued at least 169 people, but confusion remained over how many might still be missing.

Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said 133 bodies had been retrieved from the Mediterranean, while Mohamed Sultan, governor of the Beheira region, said 148 had been recovered.

Security sources said there had been almost 600 migrants aboard the boat. However, a survivor whose comments appeared in a video posted online said the migrants had been told that about 200 people would be on board, but that the smugglers had then added another 50, causing the boat to founder.

Officials said the boat was carrying Egyptian, Sudanese, Eritrean and Somali migrants, and that they believed it was heading for Italy. Four members of the crew were arrested.

The International Organization for Migration says that more than 3,200 migrants have died while attempting to cross the Mediterranean this year, while an estimated 298,474 have reached European shores.

(Reporting by Mohamed el Sherif and Ahmed Mohamed Hassan, and Mohamed Abdella; writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Kevin Liffey)