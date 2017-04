ANKARA By telling Turkey to soften its counter-terror laws, the European Union is asking it to stop its struggle against terrorism, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Erdogan also said in a speech in Ankara that Turkey will not refrain from taking steps on its own as it is unable to get desired support from allies in the struggle against Islamic State.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan)