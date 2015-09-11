COPENHAGEN Denmark said on Friday it has accepted its fair share of asylum seekers and called for a "European" solution to the refugee crisis sweeping across the region.

The Scandinavian country became the latest front line in the crisis as over 3,000 streamed in, although most headed on to Sweden, where they expected a friendlier welcome.

Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen will travel to Brussels next Thursday to discuss the issue with European Council chief Donald Tusk and EU Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker.

Earlier, Denmark's immigration minister said the country would not participate in a scheme proposed by Juncker to share out 160,000 refugees. Denmark has opt-outs to the EU Justice and Home Affairs rules, so it is not obligated to participate.

"The situation in Europe has escalated significantly and it has put the European asylum system under heavy pressure. We feel that in Denmark as well, where thousands of refugees and immigrants have arrived in the country in less than a week," Rasmussen said in a statement.

"Denmark cannot solve these problems on our own. There is a need for an effective and strong European answer," he said.

His office said rejecting the EU quota scheme while calling for a European solution were not necessarily contradictory, because the EU should focus on getting under control the numbers of refugees coming into the bloc overall.

Over 14,000 people claimed asylum in Denmark last year and it expects 20,000 this year. Neighbouring Sweden took in over 80,000 refugees last year and expects the same number this year.

Denmark's reaction to this week's influx has been haphazard: authorities tried to register the refugees and temporarily closed some traffic with Germany, but then allowed migrants to move freely after it became apparent the police had no power to stop them.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen and Alexander Tange; writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Larry King)