BRUSSELS A senior European Union official said on Friday Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu indicated he would accept the latest draft agreement between the 28-nation bloc and Ankara on migration.

European Council President Donald Tusk, held talks with Davutoglu earlier on Friday and is now debriefing the EU leaders who still have to give their go ahead for the deal before it is formally approved.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Humeyra Pamuk, Gabriela Baczynska)