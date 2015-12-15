BRUSSELS The European Union's executive arm presented a plan on Tuesday to strengthen its external borders as it struggles with its worst migration crisis since World War Two.

* European Border and Coast Guard

- A new agency established to enhance control of external borders, with the right to intervene even without request from a member state and to operate on the territory of third countries.

- Budget proposed at up to 238 million euros ($261 million) in 2016, 281 million euros in 2017 and reaching 322 million in 2020. Staffing to double from some 400 at EU's border agency currently to 1,000 by 2020.

- The Commission would have the right to order deployment of the European Border and Coast Guard forces in a country, even without it requesting it, if controls at the external border are deemed insufficient to an extent that puts at risk the whole of the EU's frontier-free Schengen zone.

The Commission would take any such decision in consultation with a committee bringing together officials from member states where a qualified majority would be required, meaning 16 out of 28 countries representing at least 65 percent of the total EU population must be in favour.

- Member states to dedicate at least 1,500 border guards to the agency and be ready to deploy them within three days.

- The new agency would be more involved in search and rescue operations, manage joint operations and rapid border interventions if requested by a member state.

- The agency would play a bigger role in expelling third country nationals staying in the EU illegally and would issue a standardised EU-wide document for the return trip.

* Systemic checks for all travellers at external borders

- EU citizens will undergo mandatory systemic checks on entering or exiting the Schengen zone. Currently only third country nationals undergo systemic checks. More checks will also be required against existing databases.

