BRUSSELS EU leaders will meet Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu in Brussels as the bloc is looking to Ankara to help it curb the influx of refugees and migrants flowing into Europe.

After meting Davutoglu, the EU leaders will themselves convene to discuss the migration crisis, possibly formalising the closure of the Balkan route out of Greece and pledging help to Athens.

GREEK PRIME MINISTER ALEXIS TSIPRAS

"I am looking forward to substantial progress in this meeting with Turkey... At the same time it's necessary to accelerate the relocation process... and to have a credible relocation process."

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE

"(All of the talks with Turkey) are meant to take as big as possible a step today on the refugee issue. In particular, this is about the flows from Turkey to Europe. We also have to speak about the issue of Greece and the Western Balkans. How can we end this streaming through of people how can we close the Western Balkan route."

"You are talking about pledges, I think it is more about coming to a joint approach and I'm moderately optimistic that we can take such steps today."

On flying migrants from Turkey to Europe directly:

"That's a Turkish wish for the longer term. They know that to make it possible we need to be in sight of a zero (no migrants coming to Europe illegally through Turkey). The Netherlands have always said that if we get close to zero the European Union should naturally be ready to... relieve Turkey and that means in that situation to take people from Turkey, in much lower numbers than come illegally now."

